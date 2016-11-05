ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Andreas Vgenopoulos, a Greek lawyer turned business tycoon, has died at 63.
Marfin Investment Group, the holding company he founded, announced that Vgenopoulos died early Saturday from a heart attack.
At the height of his success, Vgenopoulos acquired a string of businesses including Marfin Popular Bank, a passenger shipping firm, a private clinic and Greece’s ailing state airline, Olympic.
Recent years, however, had seen a reversal of fortune. While he held on to most of his acquisitions, except for Olympic, the value of his investments shrank. He was also accused of corrupt lending prices in Cyprus, a charge he strongly denied.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Dramatic GE engine explosion on Boeing 767 poses puzzle for investigators VIEW
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
Vgenopoulos was a champion fencer in the 1970s and competed in the 1972 Olympics.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.