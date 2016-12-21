ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A state food safety agency says several soft drinks and food products mostly made by multinational companies have been withdrawn from sale in greater Athens after a Greek anarchist group said it had injected packages and plastic bottles with chlorine and hydrochloric acid.
The products include small bottles of Coca Cola Light and Nestle’s Nestea, as well as sauces made by Unilever and milk by local producer Delta, the agency said Wednesday.
A group calling itself “Green Nemesis” posted the threat on the internet Monday, saying it intended to cause financial damage to the companies. The post gave details of the methods used and included photographs of syringes being inserted into the products, with several displaying bottles of acid.
The police’s anti-terrorism division is involved in the investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.