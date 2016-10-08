ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek air traffic controllers have canceled a plan for successive 24-hour strikes next week after meeting with the country’s transport minister.
The air controllers’ union said in a statement Saturday evening that Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis had promised to make changes to a draft bill that reorganizes Greece’s civil aviation authorities.
The reforms are one of a handful of outstanding actions that Greece’s left-led government must do to receive a 2.8 billion-euro ($3.1 billion) rescue loan installment from its European partners.
The first 24-hour strike was to begin at midnight Saturday. Further strikes had been scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Most Read Stories
- Some claim Bigfoot seen on Michigan eagle-nest camera WATCH
- Qatar Airways orders up to 100 Boeing jets
- Seahawks’ Kevin Pierre-Louis opens up about his depression: ‘I kept trying to push through things’
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
- Trump caught on video making lewd, crude remarks about women
The strikes would have led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. A few airlines had already announced a reduced schedule for next week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.