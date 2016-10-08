ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek air traffic controllers have canceled a plan for successive 24-hour strikes next week after meeting with the country’s transport minister.

The air controllers’ union said in a statement Saturday evening that Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis had promised to make changes to a draft bill that reorganizes Greece’s civil aviation authorities.

The reforms are one of a handful of outstanding actions that Greece’s left-led government must do to receive a 2.8 billion-euro ($3.1 billion) rescue loan installment from its European partners.

The first 24-hour strike was to begin at midnight Saturday. Further strikes had been scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The strikes would have led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. A few airlines had already announced a reduced schedule for next week.