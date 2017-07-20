ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says it’s waiting for the “right moment” to re-enter the bond market, playing down expectations of an issue by the end of the week.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Thursday that the government was still following “developments and trends” in the bond market, and have no other details.

Greece lost market access due to high interest rates in 2010 and briefly returned with a 2014 bond issue before seeking additional bailout money the following year.

The current bailout program, funded by other eurozone members and monitored with help from the International Monetary Fund, ends in one year. The government has indicated it plans to test the market several times before then.