ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government has launched a new round of talks with bailout creditors on demanded reforms and cutbacks, whose success could lead to a lightening of the country’s debt load.

The negotiations started in Athens Tuesday with meetings between the ministers of finance, energy and development and representatives of Greece’s European partners and the International Monetary Fund.

Bailout inspectors are also due to meet the labor minister to discuss potentially thorny issues such as pensions reform.

Greece’s left-led government wants to have the talks wrapped up by a Dec. 5 meeting of finance ministers from the 19-country eurozone. Greek officials hope the ministers will back some short term debt relief measures, and specify further medium- and long-term debt assistance.

Greece has depended on international bailouts since 2010.