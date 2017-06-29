LAGONISSI, Greece (AP) — Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos says his country will return to markets regardless of whether it receives support from the European Central Bank’s bond buying program.
Tsakalotos said qualifying for the ECB’s quantitative easing program would have a largely “symbolic” effect.
Greece is eyeing a return to international bond markets for the second time since the country lost access in 2010 and had to seek successive bailouts from other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund.
Tsakalotos spoke at a financial conference near Athens on Thursday.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
- Ohio woman set on fire by ex-boyfriend in 2015 dies
Klaus Regling, head of the eurozone fanancial rescue fund, also said Greece was poised to return to the market, but blamed delays on an “unfortunate reversal of the reform process” in the early stages of the current left-wing government.