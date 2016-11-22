ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government and its bailout creditors remain apart in talks about new reforms, but Athens says a deal can still be achieved by early next month.

That would unlock more bailout funds for Greece, and start the ball rolling for modest measures to relieve the country’s crushing debt.

The finance ministry said Tuesday the week-long talks in Athens made “significant progress.” But the two sides remain apart, mainly on thorny labor reforms.

The left-led government wants to strengthen unions’ wage bargaining powers, and is resisting pressure from its creditors — European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund — to facilitate private sector layoffs.

The ministry said it hopes to strike an agreement by Dec. 5, when finance ministers from countries that use the euro will discuss the Greek program.