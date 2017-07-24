ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will issue a five-year bond on Tuesday, in the country’s first attempt to return to international borrowing markets since a single bond issue in 2014.

The government said Monday the bond issue will be managed by six global banks and that pricing was expected Tuesday, with settlement on Aug. 1.

Greece lost market access in 2010 as the country descended into a financial crisis that saw it receive three international bailouts designed to keep it afloat while it overhauled its economy.

Tuesday’s bond issue will be the first for the left wing-led coalition government of Alexis Tsipras, who came to power in early elections in 2015 on a mandate to repeal bailout-imposed austerity measures.