NEW YORK (AP) — New York street artists have spent the past year splashing their graffiti, murals and other wild creations over nearly every surface on a high floor of a Lower Manhattan skyscraper.
But no, it isn’t vandalism.
Developer Larry Silverstein invited the artists to turn 34,000 square-feet of office space that normally would rent for about a quarter of a million dollars a month into their own sprawling canvas. Multi-colored works by graffiti artists, sculptors and painters explode with images of fantasy and reality, tragedy and comedy.
The artists filled the 69th floor of the 4 World Trade Center building with their works, some of which will be preserved when Stockholm-based music-streaming service Spotify moves in. The company plans to keep as much of the art as possible.
Most Read Stories
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to terms with Raiders --- or has he?
- Free rent for a year in Seattle: Meet the three finalists
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- UW Huskies hire Jody Wynn to replace Mike Neighbors as women’s basketball coach
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.