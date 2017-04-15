NEW YORK (AP) — New York street artists have spent the past year splashing their graffiti, murals and other wild creations over nearly every surface on a high floor of a Lower Manhattan skyscraper.

But no, it isn’t vandalism.

Developer Larry Silverstein invited the artists to turn 34,000 square-feet of office space that normally would rent for about a quarter of a million dollars a month into their own sprawling canvas. Multi-colored works by graffiti artists, sculptors and painters explode with images of fantasy and reality, tragedy and comedy.

The artists filled the 69th floor of the 4 World Trade Center building with their works, some of which will be preserved when Stockholm-based music-streaming service Spotify moves in. The company plans to keep as much of the art as possible.