TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The governors of New Jersey and New York say they want “independent verification” of track safety at New York’s Penn Station, citing recent train derailments and service disruptions.

New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie and New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) sent a letter Monday to the heads of Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration.

They note the agencies are reviewing Amtrak’s infrastructure and maintenance protocols. But they say their states haven’t been invited to take part in the assessment or “the development of the needed response.”

Their states are the main users of Penn Station via the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit, with about 430,000 passengers each weekday.

Amtrak has said it and the FRA will assemble experts to study maintenance and efficiency issues and will involve NJ Transit and the LIRR.