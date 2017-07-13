SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A plan to extend California’s signature climate initiative for another decade is scheduled to go before state legislative committees on Thursday.

The discussion comes as Gov. Jerry Brown and top lawmakers struggle to line up support in the face of opposition from some environmental advocates.

In a sign of that difficulty, lawmakers indicated Wednesday that negotiations had expanded beyond climate change and air quality to include the state’s lack of affordable housing.

Legislative leaders say they’ve scheduled votes in the Assembly and Senate for Monday, delaying a decision that had been expected to come Thursday evening.