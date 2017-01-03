ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to offer free tuition at New York public colleges to eligible residents.
The Democrat unveiled his plan Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator’s unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges.
Cuomo’s plan would provide free tuition to a State University of New York or City University of New York college, including two-year community colleges, for residents whose families earn less than $125,000.
Cuomo’s proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor’s plan would require approval by the Legislature.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
New York has the nation’s largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.