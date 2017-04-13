NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government raised $19.8 billion in an auction transferring airwave rights from TV broadcasters to companies interested in wireless networks.
The Federal Communications Commission, which regulates the nation’s airwaves, ran the auction to help wireless networks keep up as people spend more time on smartphones. The biggest spenders were T-Mobile, Comcast and the satellite TV company Dish.
The auction, which started last year, will pay out $10 billion to 175 TV broadcasters that sold off their licenses. Those broadcasters go off the air or move to new channels. Other stations will be affected, too, and roughly 1,000 will have to move channels over the next few years. Consumers may have to rescan their sets to get them.
About $7.3 billion of that sum goes to offset the federal deficit.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.