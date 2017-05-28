NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the trial of a Chinese billionaire charged in a United Nations bribery case will not begin Tuesday after all.
Prosecutors said Sunday that Manhattan federal Judge Vernon Broderick agreed to their request for a 30-day delay of the trial of Ng Lap Seng.
Ng has been living in a luxury Manhattan apartment under 24-hour guard for the majority of time since his September 2015 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he contributed a portion of over $1 million in bribes that reached a former U.N. General Assembly president.
Prosecutors say he hoped the bribes would speed construction of a U.N. conference center in Macau that Ng hoped would be the biggest in the world.
Most Read Stories
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.