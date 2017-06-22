DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Co. is no longer under government supervision stemming from its defective ignition switches.
GM agreed to a three-year consent order in 2014 that required regular discussions with government regulators about recalls and other safety issues.
The order was prompted by GM’s recall of 2.6 million small cars with defective ignition switches that have been linked to more than 120 deaths. The government found that GM had stalled for at least a decade before recalling the cars.
GM said it has proposed continuing monthly meetings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to discuss safety issues.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Latest study: Seattle’s wage law lifted restaurant pay without shrinking jobs
- 90 degrees?! Heat wave expected in Seattle this weekend
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH