WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans love cutting taxes, especially if they were authored by a president named Barack Obama.

But as they push their wobbly effort to erase Obama’s health care overhaul, they’re divided over whether to repeal the levies the law imposed to pay for its expanded coverage for millions of Americans.

It’s a trillion-dollar dilemma. Actually closer to $1.1 trillion.

That’s the 10-year price tag the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office puts on the revenue the government would lose if the law’s taxes on wealthy people, the insurance and pharmaceutical industries and others were eliminated.

Republicans and President Donald Trump have been edging away from their promise to quickly eliminate Obama’s entire law.