WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans love cutting taxes, especially if they were authored by a president named Barack Obama.
But as they push their wobbly effort to erase Obama’s health care overhaul, they’re divided over whether to repeal the levies the law imposed to pay for its expanded coverage for millions of Americans.
It’s a trillion-dollar dilemma. Actually closer to $1.1 trillion.
That’s the 10-year price tag the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office puts on the revenue the government would lose if the law’s taxes on wealthy people, the insurance and pharmaceutical industries and others were eliminated.
Most Read Stories
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
- Triple delight in the sky: Full 'snow moon,' eclipse and comet on Friday
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Washington '2 for 2' against Trump ban: State politicians react
Republicans and President Donald Trump have been edging away from their promise to quickly eliminate Obama’s entire law.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.