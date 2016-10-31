Share story

The Associated Press

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google is offering users a treat this Halloween with a Harry Potter-like game.

Monday’s Google Doodle gives users the chance to help a wand-wielding cat named Momo make its way through a wizard academy and defeat ghosts by doodling lines on the screen.

In a blog post , the search engine giant says creating a game that allowed users to doodle while playing “was very exciting for us.”

The game is a hit if social media is any judge. Some people are posting their scores on Twitter , while others were inspired enough to doodle their own art based on the game.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The game is available for Google users in North America, Australia, most of Europe and parts of South America and Asia that observe the holiday.

The Associated Press