MADRID (AP) — Google has written off a 100,000-euro ($112,000) bill run up by a 12-year-old Spanish boy who mistakenly believed he was earning money through an advertising account he opened with the internet giant to promote videos of his municipal band.
News reports said the boy from the eastern city of Torrevieja ran up the Google AdWords bill over two months. His mother, Inma Quesada, told the El Pais newspaper that her son, Jose Javier, said he wanted to become a “rich youtuber” but did not realize what he was doing.
The story came to light when the bank notified his parents that Google was looking to charge the amount to the boy’s account.
Google confirmed Wednesday that it studied the case and had canceled the bill.
___
This corrects the quote to “rich youtuber”
