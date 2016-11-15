LONDON (AP) — Google says it plans to expand its base in Britain, creating up to 3,000 jobs — good news for the government as the prospect of leaving the European Union breeds economic uncertainty.
The tech firm currently has about 4,000 staff in Britain.
Chief executive Sundar Pichai says Google will build a 650,000 sq. foot (60,000 sq. meter) complex alongside its new facility in the King’s Cross area of London.
Treasury chief Philip Hammond said Tuesday’s announcement is a “big vote of confidence in Britain’s leading position as a global tech hub.”
Pichai told the BBC that Britain remains an attractive place to do business — but that open borders and free movement of skilled workers are important.
It’s unclear what border rules will be imposed once Britain leaves the EU.
