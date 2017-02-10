DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say Goodyear will pay $1.75 million to settle workplace health and safety violations found in inspections after four deaths at its Danville tire plant.
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry announced the penalties Friday. The department says it has agreed to a settlement with Goodyear and the United Steelworkers, which represents plant employees.
Four workers died on the job over the course of a year at the plant, which manufactures aviation and specialty tires. State inspectors found more than 100 violations.
The labor department says the Akron, Ohio-based company will pay $1 million to the state. The other $750,000 will be used for safety improvements.
The plant is the city’s largest employer with around 2,200 workers.
