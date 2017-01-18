NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.35 billion.
The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $5.08 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.76 per share.
The investment bank posted revenue of $8.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.43 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 billion, or $16.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.61 billion.
Goldman shares have declined 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has climbed 46 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GS
_____
Keywords: Goldman Sachs, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
