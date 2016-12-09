Gary Cohn, the Wall Street bank’s president, is expected to be named director of Trump’s National Economic Council, which oversees economic policy in the White House.

The longtime second-in-command at Goldman Sachs, Gary Cohn, will help guide President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policy along with a former Goldman partner, Steven Mnuchin, who has been nominated for treasury secretary.

Cohn, the Wall Street bank’s president, is expected to be named director of Trump’s National Economic Council, which oversees economic policy in the White House.

Cohn, 56, rose up through the ranks of Goldman as a trader and developed a reputation for a gruff, no-nonsense demeanor. In recent years, he has been in line to take over the firm from the chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein, and his departure will open the door to a new crop of candidates looking to succeed Blankfein.

Cohn has been registered as a Democrat, but has donated to both political parties.

Yet more important, he has become friends with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a close adviser to the president-elect.

The decision follows an extended courtship in which the Goldman executive visited with Trump three times, most recently on Thursday.

The ascendance of Cohn comes not long after attacks by Trump on the financial elite — and Goldman Sachs in particular — during his presidential campaign. Trump criticized both Hillary Clinton and one of his primary campaign opponents, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for their ties to the investment bank.

Since his election, however, Trump has stocked his future cabinet with a number of financiers, including Mnuchin, a former Goldman trader, as his pick for Treasury secretary and Stephen Bannon, a former Goldman employee who is now Trump’s chief strategist.

Goldman Sachs has already become a beneficiary of the future Trump administration. Trump has promised to push back on financial regulations passed since the financial crisis, which have come down particularly hard on Goldman. Since the election, shares of banks and other financial institutions have risen sharply; Goldman’s stock is up 34 percent.

Over his Goldman career, the 6-foot-3 Cohn has been known for a brusque and intimidating presence, reportedly looming over traders at their desks. But he has softened that approach over the years as he became more of a financial diplomat.