After the best first half in almost four decades, the gold rally has faltered as improved U.S. economic data fueled bets that policymakers would soon lift rates, with at least one Fed official urging more rapid increases.

Gold had the biggest weekly loss in more than three years as investors judged that a weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report won’t be enough to sidetrack the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates this year.

The odds of a rate hike by December climbed to 66 percent, from 59 percent a week ago, Fed funds futures data showed.

“This is a response to the data being fairly OK, and people being quite convinced that the Fed is on its way to tightening in December,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities in Toronto, said in a telephone interview.

Gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.1 percent to settle at $1,251.90 an ounce on Friday, the worst for a most-active contract since September 2013.

A “strategic buying opportunity” may open up if gold should prices drop substantially below $1,250, Goldman Sachs said in a report dated Thursday.