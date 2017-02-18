So far in 2017, investors poured $3.1 billion into the ETFs backed by precious metals, after a record inflow of $23 billion last year.

The flip side of declines in the euro, yen and pound in recent months has been a massive increase in gold buying as investors in Asia and Europe try to protect their wealth.

The hunger for bullion is so strong that purchases of exchange-traded funds backed by gold last year eclipsed buying by the world’s central banks, the biggest holders of the metal, for the first time since at least 2010.

So far in 2017, investors poured $3.1 billion into the ETFs backed by precious metals, after a record inflow of $23 billion last year.

That’s helped boost gold prices 6.8 percent since the end of December, after the biggest annual gain in five years.

The European Union and countries including Japan and the U.K. are using low interest rates to spur economic growth, including demand for their exports that become cheaper as their currencies weaken.

President Donald Trump has blamed the depreciations for the U.S. trade deficit, and Joachim Fels, the global economic adviser at Pacific Investment Management, went so far as to suggest a “new currency cold war” by the world’s central banks.

“When you have a volatility in certain markets, a stable, safe place to go could be gold, which is almost a currency alternative,” said Lara Magnusen, a La Jolla, California-based portfolio manager for Altegris Advisors,

Last year, gold-backed ETF demand was strongest in Europe, according to the World Gold Council. The region is home to the British pound and the euro, two of the three worst performers among 16 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg in the past year.

This year, six of the 10 precious-metals funds that attracted the most money were in the euro area, along with one in China, whose currency weakened in 2016 by the most in more than two decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Even New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, which at the end of last year posted its biggest quarterly withdrawal since 2013, is catching up with its peers. The fund has attracted $789.50 million so far this year, as the dollar weakened 1.7 percent against a basket of 10 major currencies.