NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
General Motors Co., up $1.94 to $37.09
Automakers reported their December sales and GM posted strong growth.
Shake Shack Inc., up $2.77 to $38.90
The burger chain will be added to the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.05 to $14.83
The price of copper climbed and shares of mining companies, as well as those of basic materials makers, moved higher.
UniFirst Corp., down $6 to $139
The uniform provider reported weak quarterly results and cut its guidance. It cited reduced demand from the energy industry.
Hess Corp., down 89 cents to $61.93
Energy companies traded lower despite an increase in the price of oil.
Gap Inc., up 72 cents to $24.20
Retailers made some of the strongest gains.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $1.11 to $23.63
Gamco Asset Management increased its stake in the rental car company to 5.1 percent.
Advisory Board Co., down 95 cents to $33.45
The consulting company said it will cut 5.7 percent of its jobs after weak sales in late 2016.
