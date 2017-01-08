Share story

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors CEO Mary Barra says her company has no plans to change its production plans because of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.

Barra says at an event before the Detroit auto show Sunday that capital decisions in the auto business are made two-to-four years in advance.

Last week Trump threatened on Twitter to slap a tax on GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze to the U.S. from Mexico.

GM only imports a small number of Cruze hatchbacks from Mexico and makes all Cruze sedans at a factory in Ohio.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Barra says it’s too early to talk about tariffs. She says GM’s production is more in common with Trump’s wishes than it is different.

Barra is part of a group of CEOs that will advise Trump on economic issues.

The Associated Press