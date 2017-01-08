DETROIT (AP) — General Motors CEO Mary Barra says her company has no plans to change its production plans because of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
Barra says at an event before the Detroit auto show Sunday that capital decisions in the auto business are made two-to-four years in advance.
Last week Trump threatened on Twitter to slap a tax on GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze to the U.S. from Mexico.
GM only imports a small number of Cruze hatchbacks from Mexico and makes all Cruze sedans at a factory in Ohio.
Barra says it’s too early to talk about tariffs. She says GM’s production is more in common with Trump’s wishes than it is different.
Barra is part of a group of CEOs that will advise Trump on economic issues.
