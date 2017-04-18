SHANGHAI (AP) — General Motors Co. has announced plans to manufacture and sell a gasoline-electric hybrid version of its Chevrolet Volt in China.
The announcement at the Shanghai auto show comes as Beijing pushes global automakers to promote alternatives to gasoline.
GM said its Velite 5 hybrid will be sold not as a Chevrolet but by its Buick unit, which has modest sales elsewhere but is GM’s main brand in China.
The vehicle will be made by GM’s joint venture with a state-owned automaker, Shanghai Automotive Industries Corp. Prices will start at 265,800 yuan ($38,600).
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.