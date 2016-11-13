MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Several thousand activists have marched in the Moroccan city of Marrakech to demand environmental justice, just a few kilometers (miles) away from where high-level U.N. climate change talks are being held.

Native Americans protesting against the Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrated Sunday alongside local indigenous Amazigh groups protesting against a Moroccan company’s expropriation of water resources, in addition to dozens of international civil society groups.

The protest for fairer climate deals took on greater importance after the election of Donald Trump, who has called global warming a hoax and promised to “cancel” last year’s landmark Paris Agreement, under which nation pledged to limit emissions to slow climate change.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and French President Francois Hollande are expected in Marrakech on Monday.