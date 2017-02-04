The 20,000 mark is simply a milepost on a market measure, akin to crossing a state line along a long drive, worth noting as you go by but not worth fixating on when there are many more miles and state lines to cross in your journey.

Your Funds

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed a big round number on Jan. 25, and investors and analysts sought to find the meaning in the number.

Unless you retired the week that occurred, with the benchmark moment having pushed your retirement savings over the top so that you’re now set for life, there is none.

It’s not just that the Dow is an outdated benchmark that is more famous than useful, it’s that the market is a measure of what is happening with the economy and many public companies, it’s not a measure of your life. The market doesn’t know when tuition payments are due or just how far away retirement is; it’s not going up to help you, or taking a tumble because it wants to make you cry.

So 20,000 is simply a milepost on a market measure, akin to crossing a state line along a long drive, worth noting as you go by but not worth fixating on when there are many more miles and state lines to cross in your journey.

The question is what you need to see in your lifetime and whether you are passing milestones on your plan.

For example, say you need your stock portfolio to double in the next decade as you get ready for retirement. If you anticipate a return of 8 percent for stocks — less than the historic norm of roughly 10 percent for big companies like the ones in the Dow — your money would double in roughly 9 years.

If the Dow’s progress roughly represents your move toward that goal, then you would like to see Dow 40,000 — a doubling of the market — over those nine years. If the market falls short of that loose guideline, you may come up short too.

It’s a loose benchmark, but it makes the mark personal, it allows you to figure out what hopes you have for the market in the future.

If you are 40 and need your portfolio to grow by a factor of five over the 25 years you have before reaching retirement age, then you know that you need to see Dow 100,000.

Thus, Dow 20,000 suggests you are on the way, but not too far into the trip.

Moreover, it’s a good point to readjust your expectation when it comes to Dow numbers.

The Dow is a price-weighted average of 30 actively traded blue-chip U.S. stocks. These 30 companies aren’t all “industrial,” and there aren’t enough securities in the index to make it a broad reflection of anything, even the sector it is named for.

“Price-weighting” means that each stock influences the index in proportion to its price per share, so that a stock trading for $100 per share has 10 times the pull of a stock trading at $10 per share.

By comparison, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index — which now is what experts generally mean when they talk about “the market” — is “cap-weighted,” meaning the market value of the listed stocks as the basis for how much weight they carry in the benchmark. There are also equal-weight indexes — where each stock pulls the same weight — and any number of other constructions, virtually all of them now considered superior by experts to the price-weighted methods of the Dow.

Yet investors cling to the Dow.

Some talk about “correlation,” the extent to which the Dow and the S&P move in the same direction, suggesting that the old-fashioned average is a reasonable surrogate for the more modern index. The problem there is that the Dow does not reflect dividends, meaning it is about market prices only, rather than factoring in the total return of underlying stocks.

But investors and the media are bound and determined to keep the Dow as the index they talk about, so let’s at least use 20,000 to press the reset button on when a move in the index is actually newsworthy.

Passing 20,000 means that any daily move of less than 200 points represents a change of less than 1 percent, barely worth noticing.

That is as it should be. Most days, you shouldn’t notice the Dow any more than you would the mile markers on the highway. Take note at the round numbers, and use the big ones as a good measuring stick of how far you’ve come, how much more you’ve got to go and whether you are on pace to reach your destination in time.

Armed with that kind of thinking, each milestone from here becomes a checkpoint on your progress, a good reason to re-evaluate your portfolio and your strategy.

In that way, benchmark round numbers can be meaningful; otherwise, they’re fun to chat about but don’t affect you at all.