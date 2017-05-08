Three bills that could have an impact on small businesses if they become law have advanced in Congress.

A bill that would undo much of the banking regulation known as Dodd-Frank was approved by the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday. It now goes to the House floor.

The full House on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow workers to choose between time off and cash when they work overtime. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, faces opposition from Democrats because it would give employers the final say over when employees could take time off.

And the Republican-sponsored overhaul of the Affordable Care Act is now before the Senate. The bill is expected to have a harder time than in the House.