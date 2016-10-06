BERLIN (AP) — German airline TUI fly has canceled its flights scheduled for Friday because of crews reporting sick at short notice, capping days of disruption.

TUI fly, which belongs to tour operator TUI, said Thursday that 108 flights would be canceled, 54 each to and from Germany. TUI is chartering planes from other companies to help bring home passengers. It said there may be further cancelations in coming days.

The airline has seen less severe disruption over recent days, with 47 out of Thursday’s 110 planned flights canceled because of pilots and cabin crews reporting sick.

The problems come amid uncertainty over the company’s future. On Wednesday, struggling Air Berlin said it will hold discussions with TUI and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad on possibly merging part of Air Berlin’s business with TUI fly.