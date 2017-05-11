BERLIN (AP) — German solar panel maker SolarWorld AG has filed for insolvency, citing the effect of falling prices in the industry.
The company said late Wednesday its management had concluded that “due to the ongoing price erosion and the development of the business, the company no longer has a positive going concern prognosis.”
It added that the firm is “over-indebted” and therefore obliged to launch insolvency proceedings. The company filed for insolvency Thursday at a court in Bonn, where it is headquartered.
Solar panel makers in Europe have long struggled with tough competition from manufacturers in China in particular.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
SolarWorld says it has more than 3,300 employees worldwide.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.