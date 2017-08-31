BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is vowing to go ahead with a plan to join the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft, a move that has drawn criticism ahead of his country’s election.
Schroeder said at a campaign appearance Wednesday night that he wants to help secure the energy security of Germany and Europe. News agency dpa reported him as saying in the northern town of Rotenburg: “I will do it. This is about my life, and I will determine that, not the German press.”
Schroeder was close to Russian President Vladimir Putin as chancellor and became involved with a Russian-German gas pipeline project shortly after leaving office.
The Rosneft move has drawn criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of Schroeder’s own center-left party, Martin Schulz.
