BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Lufthansa says it is taking over Brussels Airlines, exercising its option to acquire the remaining 55 percent stake in its parent company, SN Airholding.

Lufthansa, which already owns 45 percent of the company, said Wednesday that the supervisory board was exercising a call option for the remaining stake. The transaction should be concluded early next year.

Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, has multiple subsidiaries, including Germanwings, Eurowings, Swiss and Austrian Airlines.