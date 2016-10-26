BERLIN (AP) — A union representing cabin crew in Germany has called a strike at Lufthansa’s budget offshoot Eurowings on Thursday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The UFO union said Wednesday that arbitration proceedings failed to achieve an agreement.

It said the strikes will begin at midnight and last for 24 hours, affecting the airline’s sites in Duesseldorf and Hamburg.

UFO is seeking concessions on issues including pay, working conditions and pensions.

Lufthansa is trying to cut costs amid rising competition from Gulf state airlines and European budget carriers. The expanding Eurowings operation is an important element in its strategy.

Eurowings spokesman Heinz Joachim Schoettes criticized the strike as a “disproportionate” measure, saying the two sides had disagreed mainly about part-time contracts for a small number of staff. He said the airline was working to determine its flight plan for Thursday and passengers should check the Eurowings website to see whether their flight is affected.