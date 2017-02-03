BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is willing to discuss with Belgium the possibility of recording passenger data for travelers on international trains.

Belgium, France and the Netherlands reached an agreement last week to draw up passenger lists and introduce passport checks on cross-border rail links. The move was described as an effort to tighten security on Thalys and Eurostar high-speed trains and help track criminals who might be using them.

Belgium Interior Minister Jan Jambon noted at the time that Germany hadn’t joined.

Germany’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Friday to The Associated Press that current rules for recording passenger data in the European Union relate only to air travel. But it said “if Belgium wants to discuss this now, the German government won’t shy away from this discussion.”