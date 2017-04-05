BERLIN (AP) — German economy minister and other officials have met with the head of automaker PSA Group and union representatives to go over details of the French company’s acquisition of General Motors’ European brand Adam Opel AG.
GM sold its Opel and Vauxhall brands to PSA in March for roughly $2.33 billion, making the French automaker, which also makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, Europe’s No. 2 automaker after Volkswagen.
Opel employs 19,000 people in Germany out of a total workforce of 38,000, and the sale’s raised concerns about job losses, especially in an election year.
Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said Wednesday that CEO Carlos Tavares had reaffirmed PSA’s commitment to respect existing labor agreements and that meeting participants agreed the sale “can offer significant advantages to both” PSA and Opel/Vauxhall.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- Gonzaga’s best season ends in worst way as missed opportunities piled up | Matt Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.