BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the European Union should consider filing a trade case against the United States over Washington’s decision to impose anti-dumping duties on steel imported from Europe.
Among the companies that would be affected by the tariffs are two German steelmakers, Salzgitter AG and Dillinger Huette.
Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement Friday that the U.S. calculations contradicted World Trade Organization rules and were intended to protect U.S. steelmakers “by putting the better German steel industry at a disadvantage.”
Gabriel noted that it was the first anti-dumping procedure launched by the new U.S. administration.
He called the U.S. move unacceptable, and urged the EU to examine whether to file a WTO case.
