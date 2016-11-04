BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they’re investigating a lawyer’s complaint against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and others, a case reportedly involving accusations of them being accessories to incitement.

Munich prosecutors said Friday they will look into whether any crime was committed, whether German law is applicable and whether they’re responsible for the case.

They didn’t detail the accusations, but Der Spiegel magazine reported that the criminal complaint by a Bavaria-based lawyer alleges Facebook managers have tolerated threats of violence among other things.

Facebook has faced criticism in Germany for what critics say is an insufficient response to hate speech.

Facebook said it wouldn’t comment on the status of a possible investigation. However, it said “the allegations lack merit and there has been no violation of German law by Facebook or its employees.”