BERLIN (AP) — A German music industry group says it has signed an agreement with YouTube on licensing fees for its members’ work — a deal that should mean far fewer blocked videos for viewers in Germany.

GEMA, which represents some 70,000 German composers, songwriters and music publishers, said Tuesday that the agreement with YouTube after seven years of “tough negotiations” will assure its members of payment for the use of copyrighted works. It didn’t specify financial details.

GEMA said that the agreement covers not just the future but the period stretching back to 2009.

The German group said it and YouTube still have differing views on whether YouTube or the people who upload videos are responsible for licensing works, and called on politicians to “create a clear legal framework.”