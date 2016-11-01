BERLIN (AP) — A German music industry group says it has signed an agreement with YouTube on licensing fees for its members’ work — a deal that should mean far fewer blocked videos for viewers in Germany.
GEMA, which represents some 70,000 German composers, songwriters and music publishers, said Tuesday that the agreement with YouTube after seven years of “tough negotiations” will assure its members of payment for the use of copyrighted works. It didn’t specify financial details.
GEMA said that the agreement covers not just the future but the period stretching back to 2009.
The German group said it and YouTube still have differing views on whether YouTube or the people who upload videos are responsible for licensing works, and called on politicians to “create a clear legal framework.”
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
- Seahawks GM John Schneider must fix offensive line before NFL trade deadline | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.