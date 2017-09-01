The 5,300-square-foot Food Safety Studio has opened as part of multinational Merck’s bid to reach further into the growing food testing market.

A unit of the German company Merck is expanding its reach into the growing food safety testing market with a new Food Safety Studio the company opened in Bellevue.

Food manufacturers can come in and test food for E. coli, salmonella or other pathogens, or train with Merck scientists at the 5,300-square-foot studio, according to Jean-Charles Wirth, head of the Applied Solutions business unit at Merck, which operates in the U.S. as MilliporeSigma.

The lab, which opened in June but was officially announced this week, employs around 80 scientists and others in operations, customer service, and technology. The studio has a food safety demonstration center with a classroom and a lab.

“The processor can join in and come to this new lab and try to test new solutions … using the entire portfolio of our products,” Wirth said. “We expect to increase the speed of the research and be able to bring new products or new solutions to the market faster.”

Merck acquired BioControl Systems, a Bellevue food safety testing company, earlier this year. The German Merck, not to be confused with the New Jersey-based drug giant that shares its name, itself is a chemical and pharmaceutical company that’s almost 350 years old, and manufactures everything from cancer treatments to liquid crystals for smartphones.

Bill Marler, a lawyer whose firm specializes in foodborne illnesses, said he is surprised more labs like MilliporeSigma’s aren’t opening up all the time. The Food and Drug Administration gained more power to regulate food processing under President Obama’s administration, and new technology has made testing less expensive and time-consuming. Marler points to research saying the global food safety testing market could be worth over $16 billion by 2020.

“Genome sequencing that used to take months now takes hours,” Marler said. “If we were all smarter, we would have given up being reporters and lawyers and started opening labs.”