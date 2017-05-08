BERLIN (AP) — Germany statistics agency says that the country exported more goods in March than in any previous month, though imports also rose to reach a record.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday that exports were up 0.4 percent over February, while imports increased 2.4 percent, according to figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar variations.
Exports totaled 118.2 billion euros ($129.3 billion), while imports reached 92.9 billion euros for a trade surplus of 25.4 billion euros. A year earlier, the monthly surplus amounted to 25.8 billion euros.
Germany’s export imbalance is widely criticized by other countries, which accuse Europe’s biggest economy of not doing enough to spur domestic demand for foreign goods. Berlin counters that products made in Germany are simply better than the competition.
