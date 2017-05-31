BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has denied a mother access to her deceased daughter’s Facebook data, ruling German privacy laws outweigh her parental rights.

The mother sued for access to her daughter’s Facebook account after the 15-year-old died after being hit by a subway train in 2012 to try and determine if it was an accident or if she took her own life.

The regional court said Wednesday that the mother’s wish was understandable, but that granting it would set a dangerous precedent.

Facebook welcomed the decision, but says it will try to find a solution “that helps the family and at the same time protects the privacy of third parties.”

The mother can appeal.