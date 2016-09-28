BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows German consumer confidence has dropped slightly amid concerns over Britain’s decision to leave the EU and extremist attack threats.

The GfK research group said Wednesday its forward-looking consumer climate index fell to 10.0 points for October from 10.2 points in September.

The group said that “it looks as if the Brexit decision from June has now started to have an impact. In the three months since the referendum, economic expectations have continuously fallen. The announcement that Great Britain will leave the EU has caused uncertainty to rise.”

Moreover, GfK said, consumers are feeling more unsettled due to greater public awareness of terror threats following a series of attacks in the summer.

Some 2,000 consumers were surveyed for the report on behalf of the European Commission.