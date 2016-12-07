BERLIN (AP) — Several large German companies are pulling ads from news and opinion website Breitbart due to concerns about its content.

The move follows a social media campaign using the hashtag #KeinGeldFuerRechts , which translates as “No Money for the Right.”

Deutsche Telekom said Wednesday the ads hadn’t been placed on Breitbart intentionally and it would blacklist the site from future online ad campaigns. The telecoms giant said it “absolutely doesn’t tolerate discriminatory actions or statements.”

Supermarket group REWE, automaker BMW and restaurant chain Vapiano also told The Associated Press that they had stopped advertising on Breitbart and distanced themselves from the site.

Last week Kellogg’s stopped advertising on Breitbart, prompting the website to call for a boycott of the cereal maker.

Breitbart reportedly plans to open sites in Germany and France soon.