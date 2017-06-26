BERLIN (AP) — A survey shows that business confidence in Germany has risen to another record high as managers’ view of both their outlook and their current situation brightens.
The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index was up to 115.1 points for June from 114.6 in May, the previous record.
The Ifo’s index is calculated on the basis of firms’ views of both the current situation and the outlook for the next six months. Both elements rose in June.
The Ifo surveys some 7,000 companies for its index.
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Investigators’ task to find out why U.S. destroyer failed to dodge cargo ship
- Police investigate officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
- Mike Hopkins beats out former team to secure Hameir Wright for UW men's basketball
- Kent police fatally shoot man after car chase
The German economy, Europe’s biggest, grew by 0.6 percent in the January-March period compared with the previous quarter. It appears to be on course for another strong performance in the current quarter.