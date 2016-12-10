General Motors plans to recall nearly 50,000 sport utility vehicles made for police departments and other government agencies because of a hazard in the cooling system.
The problem affects the 2010 through 2014 models of the Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit SUV.
A GM notice sent to government regulators warned that the affected vehicles’ cooling fan could trigger an electrical short circuit due to corrosion from fluids leaking into the system. The notice says the short circuit could cause a fire, but it didn’t disclose if that happened to any of the 49,927 SUVs covered by the recall.
GM will notify owners of the affected vehicles and fix the problem for free.
More information from Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. GM’s referral number for the recall is 16145.
