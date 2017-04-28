DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ first-quarter profit rose 34 percent as the company’s strong truck and SUV lineup helped it increase U.S. sales when the rest of the industry is slowing.
The Detroit automaker says its net income was $2.6 billion, or $1.70 per share, from January through March on strong profits in North America and China. The earnings were a first-quarter record since the company left bankruptcy in 2009.
The earnings shattered Wall Street expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.47 per share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $41.2 billion, also beating estimates of $40.6 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the first round
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
GM made $3.4 billion before taxes in North America, up almost 50 percent in its most lucrative market. U.S. sales rose just under 1 percent in the quarter while the whole was down 1.5 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.