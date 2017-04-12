NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
BlackBerry Ltd., up $1.23 to $8.93
The technology company said an arbitrator is awarding it $815 million in a dispute with chipmaker Qualcomm.
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., up $10.32 to $51.80
Regulators approved the company’s drug Ingrezza, a treatment for the movement disorder tardive dyskinesia.
NuStar Energy LP, down $3.63 to $47.84
The company agreed to buy crude oil transportation, pipeline and storage company Navigator Energy Services.
Tractor Supply Co., down $5.86 to $61.64
The retailer for farmers and ranchers said sales of seasonal items fell during the first quarter.
Fastenal Co., down $4.05 to $46.29
The maker of industrial coatings and construction fasteners reported weak quarterly profit margins.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down 24 cents to $45.05
Rising labor and fuel costs cut into the airline’s first-quarter profit.
General Electric Co., down 27 cents to $29.77
Industrial companies took bigger losses than other sectors on Wednesday.
Kraft Heinz Co., up $1.10 to $91.93
Companies that make packaged foods and household goods traded higher.
